Search for missing Meath woman continues in murder investigation

A search for a missing woman at a house in Meath is continuing for a third day this morning.

24-year-old Elizabeth Clarke hasn’t been seen since 2013, and her case was upgraded to murder on Friday.

Elizabeth Clarke had been living in Navan when she was last seen, but previously lived in Bettystown and Portrane.

Her family reported her missing in 2015, with Gardaí carrying out enquries in the years since.

Her case was upgraded to murder on Friday, and Gardaí started a search of a house in an estate in Navan.

That search continues today.

It’s thought Gardaí have been working through “difficult conditions” at the property, while a mini-digger has been used at the rear of the home.

The search is being led by the Meath Serious Crime Hub, with the help of the local search unit and the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information in relation to Elizabeth Clarke’s disappearance to come forward.