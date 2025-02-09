Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Search for missing Meath woman continues in murder investigation

A search for a missing woman at a house in Meath is continuing for a third day this morning.

24-year-old Elizabeth Clarke hasn’t been seen since 2013, and her case was upgraded to murder on Friday.

Elizabeth Clarke had been living in Navan when she was last seen, but previously lived in Bettystown and Portrane.

Her family reported her missing in 2015, with Gardaí carrying out enquries in the years since.

Her case was upgraded to murder on Friday, and Gardaí started a search of a house in an estate in Navan.

That search continues today.

It’s thought Gardaí have been working through “difficult conditions” at the property, while a mini-digger has been used at the rear of the home.

The search is being led by the Meath Serious Crime Hub, with the help of the local search unit and the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information in relation to Elizabeth Clarke’s disappearance to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

e732da9c-5c2d-4d47-840b-412dd0f771f0
News, Top Stories

Search for missing Meath woman continues in murder investigation

9 February 2025
esb van
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor praises work of ESB crews in restoring power to Killygordon

9 February 2025
49371768503_be0f450d01_c
News, Top Stories

Fine Gael senator resigns from party after being arrested while intoxicated

9 February 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main causing supply disruptions in Glencar

9 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

e732da9c-5c2d-4d47-840b-412dd0f771f0
News, Top Stories

Search for missing Meath woman continues in murder investigation

9 February 2025
esb van
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor praises work of ESB crews in restoring power to Killygordon

9 February 2025
49371768503_be0f450d01_c
News, Top Stories

Fine Gael senator resigns from party after being arrested while intoxicated

9 February 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main causing supply disruptions in Glencar

9 February 2025
Stephen Holmes
News, Top Stories

Murder investigation launched following death of Tyrone man

9 February 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

8 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube