Donegal man Willie McAteer has led St. Pat’s of Maghera to MacRory Cup glory after their 0-12 to 2-05 win over Abbey Vocational School of Donegal Town this afternoon.

St. Pat’s had to endure a tough start as Abbey raised two early green flags, but the Maghera side held firm and came back from being four points down at half time to take the victory.

After the game, McAteer spoke to Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life…