Nearly half of people here have seen a seizure, but don’t always know what to do.

Epilepsy Ireland is warning it is not a rare condition, and affects over 45,000 people across the country.

There’s a reminder on International Epilepsy Day if you witness someone having a seizure, you should time it, keep the person safe, and stay with them until help arrives.

Epilepsy Ireland spokesperson Paddy McGeoghegan says they want to improve the lack of awareness: