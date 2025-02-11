Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Assembly told political parties must lead the way in supporting PSNI after weekend attacks

The Assembly has been told that attacks on police in Derry and Strabane over the weekend show the extent t0 which they are treated differently to other emergency services.

In total, nine police officers were attacked in a number of incidents, with a number of people arrested in connection with them. So far, four people have been charged and are due in court.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said he is proud of the resilience shown by these officers, all of whom remained on duty, serving their community.

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton told the Assembly all public representatives must unequivocally show their support for the PSNI…………

Front-of-pack-BBQ-salmon
Top Stories, News

Donegal Catch recalled due to possible peanut contamination

11 February 2025
middleton
Audio, News, Top Stories

Assembly told political parties must lead the way in supporting PSNI after weekend attacks

11 February 2025
Mica House 1
Top Stories, News

Government considering amendments to DCB legislation, but no timetable given in Dail reply

11 February 2025
new udaras logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Net job loss recorded in Údarás na Gaeltachta supported companies in Donegal

11 February 2025
Advertisement

