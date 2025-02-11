Black and Amber 4 For Aidan to attract big entry

The four-mile road race/walk being organised by Letterkenny Athletic Club and St Eunan’s GAA Club in memory of local man, Aidan McGlynn, later this month will be held in association with Sister Sara’s Bar and Restuarant.

The Black and Amber 4 For Aidan will take place on Sunday, February 23rd in Letterkenny at 10.30 am, with the event being headquartered at O’Donnell Park. Aidan passed away in September 2024 from Motor Neurone Disease. He was 50.

Looking ahead to the race, Letterkenny AC Chairman, Raymond Birch said there’s a big level of interest in what will be the first road race in Letterkenny in 2025.

“A lot of people have been training since the turn of the year and this race on Sunday week is the perfect opportunity for runners to gauge their fitness level and their progress. It’s over a fast, flat and accurately measured course. It will also be chipped timed.

“The race starts close to the entrance to Ballymacool Town Park and heads out past Conwal and Tullygay. The runners and walkers will turn at the monument on the left past Kernan’s and head back into towards town. They will then turn right and into first gates at O’Donnell Park just before the roundabout and proceed down into the carpark and finish at the St Eunan’s GAA Club’s Social Centre,” the chairman added.

Ollie Harvey from St Eunan’s GAA Club said there is a lot of good will towards the event.

“So many people have offered to help out and we are delighted with the response the race is getting. St. Eunan’s GAA Club meant so much to Aidan and the club members want to ensure that we play our part in putting together a well organised event. We are appealing to as many people and families as possible to come along and walk or run the four-mile distance on Sunday week,” he added.

Ciaran Brogan, owner of Sister Sara’s Bar and Restaurant in Letterkenny, commented: “On behalf of Sister Sara’s, Brian and I are delighted to be associated with the first staging of the Black and Amber 4 For Aidan.

“Aidan is someone we both knew extremely well. Aidan’s two big passions were St Eunan’s GAA Club and Letterkenny Athletic Club and it’s fitting that those two local clubs, who do much good work for the community, have come together to remember Aidan through the staging of a road race and walk.”

“A coming together for Aidan is an excellent idea as a tribute to his true passions,” he added.

The organisers are extremely grateful to Ciaran and Brian Brogan for their generous sponsorship. The proceeds from the Black and Amber 4 For Aidan will go to the juvenile section of Letterkenny AC and the St Eunan’s Minor Board.

To register, follow the link below: https://eventmaster.ie/event/Ex4JC4EF74

For the QR code, follow the link below: https://eventmaster.ie/event/Ex4JC4EF74/qrcode