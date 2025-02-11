Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls made for DCB information day for professionals engaging in scheme

Donegal County Council is being urged to take the lead on hosting an information day for professionals and builders engaging with the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

Chair of the Council’s DCB Committee, Councillor Martin McDermott says there are repeat issues with forms being submitted which in turn is causing delays in payments for those carrying out remediation works.

A promise made by the Department of Housing three years ago to host a similar initiative has yet to come to fruition.

Councillor McDermott says it needs to happen now:

