Charities named for North West 10k

The 28th annual North West 10K has hit the ground running with the reveal of this year’s charities and a push to reach a one million euro milestone. The 2025 North West 10k was formally launched on Monday night in the Mount Errigal Hotel by the Committee’s Vice-Chairperson Nancy McNamee.

The Multiple Sclerosis Donegal Branch and Donegal Horizon CLG will receive the proceeds from this year’s 10K walk/run in Letterkenny on 5th May 2025.

Three months of fundraisers are already being planned to bring the charity run up to the magic million euro mark.

The first event was staged in 1997 and to date it has raised €983,924 for 40 local charities, with all money staying within Donegal.

“You can rest assured that this year, we will go over the million,” said Chairperson Neil Martin at Monday’s launch event at the Mount Errigal Hotel.

“So many worthy causes have been able to use the money raised from North West 10k to enhance the quality of the services they provide. That is something that the North West 10k Committees over the years are very proud of and makes their input very rewarding,” he said.

Clement Clarke of the Multiple Sclerosis Ireland, Donegal Branch said they are delighted to be back, having been involved with the 10K a number of times.

The charity supports more than 300 local people who are living with MS.

“That’s what we know of, there could be another 100 or 150 people who don’t seek help,” said Clement.

The charity helps people in situations where they get into financial difficulty as a result of MS, supporting them with transport, physio and assistance with bills. Support is provided in confidence by volunteers, who also provide a summer outing and a Christmas party for families affected by MS.

“Multiple Sclerosis Ireland Donegal Branch very much appreciates the public’s support as without it we would not be able to give help where it’s most needed,” they said.

Donegal Horizons CLG comes to the North West 10K shortly after the opening of their new premises in the heart of Letterkenny at the Grand Central Complex.

The charity supports adults with mild-moderate intellectual disabilities and/or autism through a network of community-based projects.

There are 56 trainees using the service between its bases in Carndonagh and Letterkenny. Members gain accredited training and life skills through enrichment learning opportunities and business partnerships.

Claire Devine, Co-Manager at Donegal Horizons CLG, said: “We are very much about community inclusion, raising visibility and making sure people who have disabilities are seen and able to give their contribution.

“In doing that, you need transport, trips and social outings. To make sure that our trainee’s experiences aren’t compromised, we are going to give our all to the fundraising experience.”

Donegal Horizons CLG is funded by the HSE, however it is not funded for transport or buildings. Claire said that the North West 10K fundraising will be a welcome support following the recent major investment in their new premises.

Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District Cllr Gerry McMonagle praised the 10K committee on their 28th year on the go.

Cllr McMonagle said the two charities selected this year are “two very worthy charities that do excellent work within our communities.”

“The help and assistance that you give to many people is a credit to you,” Cllr McMonagle told the charity representatives.

Looking ahead to the May Bank Holiday walk/run race, Neil Martin issued the committee’s thanks to Donegal County Councillors who have been generous in their support of the event through the Members Development Fund. He also acknowledged the essential partnership with the Gardaí and Donegal County Council, whose assistance with road safety and logistics is critical to the race’s success.

Neil also thanked this year’s five returning main sponsors: Donegal Daily, Brian McCormick InterSport, Century Cinemas, the Mount Errigal Hotel and the Value Centre. He also acknowledged the invaluable support of the Donegal Volunteer Centre on the day of the charity event.

The North West 10K committee is a 12-strong group that organises the race and supports charities in their three months of fundraising ahead of the event.

Neil said: “I want to thank the current North West committee for their endeavours since we started planning for the 28th event back in November. We have a very dedicated team who have worked very diligently so I’m confident that we are on track to make Monday 5th of May a very successful event for the charities and for the people of the North West who have supported us so well.”

Online entries are now open for the 2025 North West 10K on 5th May 2025, start time 11am.

Register here: https://in.njuko.com/north-west-10k-20251732297749168

Sponsorship cards are available from both charities and the public is encouraged to show their support to fundraising events to be announced in the coming weeks.