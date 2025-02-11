Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Court questions delays in DCB discovery of documents

Claims have been made against the concrete manufacturing company at the core of a legal battle in the defective concrete block scandal.

The Irish Independent is reporting today the claims, surrounding the alleged moving of assets from one company to another under the Cassidy Brothers group, were made in the Commercial Court.

There have also been questions raised regarding several missed deadlines for the discovery of documents.

Legal Affairs Editor of the Irish Independent, Shane Phelan outlines the claims made in the court…………..

