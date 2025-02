The first ever Newborn Baby Grants are being paid today.

It will benefit 136 families in Donegal, accounting for 137 children.

The measure announced on budget day sees the families of all babies born after December 1st last year, receive a one-off grant of €280.

Its in addition to the regular monthly Child Benefit payment, and will be paid to over 4,400 families today.

Its expected to benefit around 54,000 children over the course of this year.