Gardaí are seeking information following a road traffic collision involving a lorry and an ESB pole that left many in Killygordon without power.

On Friday evening at around 5:55 pm a low loader lorry carrying a dumper travelling from the direction of Castlefinn hit the pole and failed to remain at the scene.

They drove in the direction of Ballybofey.

Those with information or dashcam footage are asked to contact the authorities.