Gardaí investigating two-vehicle crash in falcarragh

Gardaí are appealing for information following a two-vehicle collision near Falcarragh National School on Saturday, 1st February, at approximately 6 pm.

A silver Volkswagen Passat (registration ’04DL’) pulled out of a parking space and into the path of an oncoming van, causing substantial damage. The Passat’s driver, described as a young, stocky male wearing a grey hoodie, left the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage from the area, or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Milford Gardaí.