Dashcam footage is being sought as gardaí are looking to track down a dangerous driver.

There are reports of a grey Volkswagon Saloon just after 00:30am on Sunday last in on Main Street, Ballybofey.

Road users who travelled in the area of Main Street, Ballybofey, the Donegal Road or the Meenglass Road between 00.20am and 00.40am are asked to get in contact.