There has been widespread backlash on comments made by the Taoiseach yesterday that cost of living measures are to be dropped in Budget 2026.

The Taoiseach has indicated there won’t be energy credits, which were in place to deal with high electricity prices.

Emma Gohva is a family carer of five and known as ‘The Wee Donegal Mammy’ online.

She says last year, one woman found herself having to chose between putting food on the table or run the risk of having her power turned off: