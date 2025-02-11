Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Net job loss recorded in Údarás na Gaeltachta supported companies in Donegal

A Donegal TD says it’s concerning that end of year figures from Údarás na Gaeltachta show a net job loss in Donegal, while there were increases in other gaeltacht counties across the country.

Údarás client companies had a total of 2,647 employees in Donegal by the end of 2024, a net reduction of 93 jobs from the previous year.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says that’s a net reduction of 4% in the number of people employed by Údarás supported companies in the county since the end of 2022, and once again demonstrates the need for a return to local elected representatives on the organisation’s board.

Deputy Doherty says job growth in Donegal has been shown to be particularly challenging given the remoteness and lack of government investment in the county, and that must change……………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Front-of-pack-BBQ-salmon
Top Stories, News

Donegal Catch recalled due to possible peanut contamination

11 February 2025
middleton
Audio, News, Top Stories

Assembly told political parties must lead the way in supporting PSNI after weekend attacks

11 February 2025
Mica House 1
Top Stories, News

Government considering amendments to DCB legislation, but no timetable given in Dail reply

11 February 2025
new udaras logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Net job loss recorded in Údarás na Gaeltachta supported companies in Donegal

11 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Front-of-pack-BBQ-salmon
Top Stories, News

Donegal Catch recalled due to possible peanut contamination

11 February 2025
middleton
Audio, News, Top Stories

Assembly told political parties must lead the way in supporting PSNI after weekend attacks

11 February 2025
Mica House 1
Top Stories, News

Government considering amendments to DCB legislation, but no timetable given in Dail reply

11 February 2025
new udaras logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Net job loss recorded in Údarás na Gaeltachta supported companies in Donegal

11 February 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

All roads on Donegal County Council’s Winter Programme to be gritted tonight and tomorrow morning

10 February 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituary Notices on Monday February 10th

10 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube