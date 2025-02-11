Net job loss recorded in Údarás na Gaeltachta supported companies in Donegal

A Donegal TD says it’s concerning that end of year figures from Údarás na Gaeltachta show a net job loss in Donegal, while there were increases in other gaeltacht counties across the country.

Údarás client companies had a total of 2,647 employees in Donegal by the end of 2024, a net reduction of 93 jobs from the previous year.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says that’s a net reduction of 4% in the number of people employed by Údarás supported companies in the county since the end of 2022, and once again demonstrates the need for a return to local elected representatives on the organisation’s board.

Deputy Doherty says job growth in Donegal has been shown to be particularly challenging given the remoteness and lack of government investment in the county, and that must change……………….