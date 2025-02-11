New stadium is the priority for Harps – no overnight hotel stays for long away trips

Finn Harps chairman Ian Harkin says he is confident that work on the €8 million new Finn Harps stadium will get underway again in earnest later this year with a view to playing in the new Donegal Community Stadium in Stranorlar in the 2027 season.

His comments came at a press conference in Ballybofey ahead of the new SSE Airtricity League season which begins this weekend.

Moving to a new stadium is a top priority for Harps whose budget limitations on the field of play mean that the decision has been taken to have no overnight hotel stays this season.

And that includes this Friday’s Division One opener away to Kerry FC in Tralee.

Here’s Harps boss Darren Murphy: