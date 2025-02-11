Outpatient physiotherapy services in Falcarragh relocating to Dunfanaghy

Outpatient physiotherapy services at Falcarragh Community Hospital have been temporarily relocated to the new Dunfanaghy Primary Care centre.

The HSE says the move is due to refurbishment works being undertaken in the hospital.

The services have communicated with affected service users advising on which centre to attend for appointment.

Inpatient physiotherapy services will continue to be provided in the hospital for those who require rehabilitation support.

********************

Release in full –

11th February 2025

HSE Media Statement

Relocation Of Primary Care Physiotherapy Services From Falcarragh Community Hospital

Falcarragh Primary Care Physiotherapy Outpatients Department, located at Falcarragh Community Hospital, will temporarily relocate to the Dunfanaghy Primary Care Centre, due to refurbishment works being undertaken in the hospital

From Tuesday 11th February 2025, Primary Care Physiotherapy Services will be delivered from Dunfanaghy Primary Care Centre at Kill, Co. Donegal, F92 T2XR.

The service can be contacted at Tel 074 98 98425 / 074 9898424

The services have communicated with affected service users advising on which centre to attend for appointment and notified all other stakeholders of the relocation.

Inpatient physiotherapy services will continue to be provided in the hospital for those who require rehabilitation support.

HSE West and North West would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result these upgrade works.