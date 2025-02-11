Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ryan McHugh named Footballer of the Week

Donegal’s Ryan McHugh has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The Donegal star received 3,584 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Wicklow’s Kevin Quinn (1,207) and Laois’ Damon Larkin (881).

Ryan starred in Donegal’s Allianz Football League Division One win over Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium. The Kilcar clubman contributed 0-5, including one sweet two pointer for Jim McGuinness’ team.

It was Donegal’s first ever win in Killarney and just a second in Kerry.

This weekend Donegal welcome All Ireland Champions Armagh to Ballybofey.

Ryan McHugh & Colm McFadden react to Donegal’s win over Kerry: “We’re delighted we could get over the line”

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Men arrested in Tyrone and Fermanagh as part of an NI wide operation anti-terrorism operation

11 February 2025
court (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Court questions delays in DCB discovery of documents

11 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 February 2025
falcarragh national school
Top Stories, News

Gardaí investigating two-vehicle crash in falcarragh

11 February 2025
