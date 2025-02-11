Ryan McHugh named Footballer of the Week

Donegal’s Ryan McHugh has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The Donegal star received 3,584 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Wicklow’s Kevin Quinn (1,207) and Laois’ Damon Larkin (881).

Ryan starred in Donegal’s Allianz Football League Division One win over Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium. The Kilcar clubman contributed 0-5, including one sweet two pointer for Jim McGuinness’ team.

It was Donegal’s first ever win in Killarney and just a second in Kerry.

This weekend Donegal welcome All Ireland Champions Armagh to Ballybofey.