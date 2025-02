Finn Harps kick off their 2025 League of Ireland First Division season this Friday night in Tralee against Kerry FC.

The first home game is the follow Friday with the league favourites Dundalk.

Moving to a new stadium is the top priority for Harps and this also reflects on the budget for players and indeed cuts have been made on overnight stays for away games.

Finn Harps Manager Darren Murphy feels this will be a tougher campaign that last season but the club has long term goals: