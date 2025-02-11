Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tyler Toland and Amber Barrett in Ireland squad

Carla Ward has confirmed her first Ireland Women’s National Team squad as they prepare to get their 2025 UEFA Nations League campaign underway.

Ireland will host Türkiye on Friday, February 21st in Tallaght Stadium before travelling to Koper to face Slovenia on Tuesday, February 25th in their opening two games in Group 2 in League B.

Donegal’s Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), and Amber Barrett (Standard Liege) have been named in the squad.

Charlton Athletic’s Mel Filis has also  been included

Louise Quinn and Lily Agg are among the players to miss out through injury.

Ireland WNT Squad
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Unattached)

Defenders: Heather Payne (Everton), Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland – on loan from West Ham United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (Unattached), Marissa Sheva (Unattached), Melisa Filis (Charlton Athletic)

Forwards: Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United)

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE
League B, Group 2

Ireland v Türkiye
Friday, February 21
Tallaght Stadium
KO 19:30

Slovenia v Ireland
Tuesday, February 25
Bonifika Stadium, Koper
KO 17:00 (Irish Time)

