Donegal farmers are to share almost €550,000 under the Tillage and Horticulture Support scheme.

Announcing the funding this morning, Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon said this is a follow through on the commitment in last October’s budget to provide a €100 per hectare payment to support tillage and horticulture growers who planted crops for the 2024 harvest.

A total of 290 farmers are eligible in Donegal, with a total payment of €549,072.