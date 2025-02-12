Four Donegal senators take their seats in Seanad Eireann

The new Seanad is meeting for the first time today, with four Donegal representatives.

The session began this afternoon with the reading of all the names the incoming senators by Clerk of the Seanad Martin Groves……..

Senators Boyle and Bradley were nominated by the Taoiseach last week, Senators Blaney and Flynn were elected through the panel system last month.

The Seanad also includes Senator Robbie Gallagher from Monaghan, a native of Termon.

The mew Cathaoirleach of the Seanad is Senator Mark Daly.

Pic – Nominated senators Nikki Bradley and Manus Boyle