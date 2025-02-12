Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Four Donegal senators take their seats in Seanad Eireann

The new Seanad is meeting for the first time today, with four Donegal representatives.

The session began this afternoon with the reading of all the names the incoming senators by Clerk of the Seanad Martin Groves……..

Senators Boyle and Bradley were nominated by the Taoiseach last week, Senators Blaney and Flynn were elected through the panel system last month.

The Seanad also includes Senator Robbie Gallagher from Monaghan, a native of Termon.

The mew Cathaoirleach of the Seanad is Senator Mark Daly.

 

Pic – Nominated senators Nikki Bradley and Manus Boyle

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Nikki and Manus
Top Stories, Audio, News

Four Donegal senators take their seats in Seanad Eireann

12 February 2025
CCTV image Liscooley
Top Stories, News

Gardai issue appeal to owners of vehicles seen in filling station at time of fatal Liscooley crash

12 February 2025
NYC+St.Patrick's+Day
Top Stories, News

40 ministers and political figures will undertake international visits this year

12 February 2025
court-768x644
News, Audio, Top Stories

€2 million awarded to former Defence Force member for chemical exposure

12 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Nikki and Manus
Top Stories, Audio, News

Four Donegal senators take their seats in Seanad Eireann

12 February 2025
CCTV image Liscooley
Top Stories, News

Gardai issue appeal to owners of vehicles seen in filling station at time of fatal Liscooley crash

12 February 2025
NYC+St.Patrick's+Day
Top Stories, News

40 ministers and political figures will undertake international visits this year

12 February 2025
court-768x644
News, Audio, Top Stories

€2 million awarded to former Defence Force member for chemical exposure

12 February 2025
Dail Weds
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty accuses Taoiseach of taking advantage of the Irish language

12 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube