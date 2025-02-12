Priest named as possible abuser by Jesuits served in Donegal from 1980 to 1984

It’s emerged that a deceased Jesuit priest accused of abuse served in Donegal in the 1980s.

Statement in full –

Response to the Jesuit Statement Regarding Deceased Members with Credible

Allegations of Abuse [Full Statement of the Jesuits available on http://www.jesuit.ie/]

The Diocese of Raphoe wishes to acknowledge the Statement issued today by the

Jesuits naming deceased members who have been the subject of what have been

deemed credible allegations of abuse against minors. Amongst those named is Fr

Diarmuid Ó Péicín, a Jesuit priest who ministered in this diocese from 1980 – 1984.

The information now placed in the public forum by the Jesuits is hugely disappointing

for those who held Fr Ó Péicín in such esteem, not least for his advocacy for the

rights of islanders. It adds to the sad litany of hurt compounded by the failure to act

adequately to protect the children entrusted in their care. I sincerely apologise to

those who have been directly affected, their families and wider community.

The purpose of this release of information by the Jesuits is to encourage others to

come forward who may not have had the strength to do so before now. Therefore, I

encourage anyone who may have been abused, or is suspicious of any abuse, to

report it to the state authorities, the diocesan Safeguarding Office or the Jesuit

Safeguarding Office immediately.

To report a concern, or complaint of child abuse, either current or historical, please

contact Margaret Northage, the Designated Liaison Person for the diocese, on: 086

2183 011.

To contact the Irish Jesuits directly:

Email: safeguarding@jesuit.ie

Helpline mobile number: 00-353-83-0874254 (8am to 8pm daily, including

weekends)

Jesuit Provincialate reception (9am to 4pm, weekdays): 01-4987333

You are advised also to contact statutory authorities:

Tusla (Child & Family Agency) – Tel: 074 9102233

Gardaí National Protective Services Bureau – Tel: 01 6663430/6663435 or

email : GNPSB_SCMU@garda.ie

Free Counselling & Support is available through Towards Healing, an independent

organisation providing professional support for people who have experienced

institutional, clerical or religious abuse in Ireland.

Freephone – RoI: 1800 303416

Freephone – N.Ireland & UK: 0800 0963315

Freephone – Hearing Impaired: 085 8022859



Monsignor Kevin Gillespie,

Diocesan Administrator, Diocese of Raphoe