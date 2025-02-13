Cash and cigarettes seized during joint Garda and Revenue operation in Burnfoot

Gardaí in Donegal have conducted a joint agency search with the Revenue Customs Service in Burnfoot, during which cigarettes and cash were discopvered. During the course of the initial search yesterday morning, and follow-up searches by Revenue personnel today, over 530,000 cigarettes and tobacco products were discovered. Cash valued in excess of €410,000 was also found in both Euro and Sterling currencies. All items were seized by Revenue Customs Service along with two vehicles, a cash counting machine, financial documentation and mobile phones. Gardaí say they are investigating suspected money laundering offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010. No arrests have been made at this time. The cigarettes seized were branded Lambert and Butler Original, Lambert and Butler Silver, Manchester Red, Gold Mount, Mayfair, Benson & Hedges Silver, Regal King Size, Richmond King Size, Superking Black, Excellence and Yett Virginia. The cash seized included €124,700 and £242,315 British pound sterling (worth approximately €290,300). No further information is available as investigations are ongoing. Revenue Statement – Yesterday, (12/02/25), as part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized contraband worth approximately €911,000 following a search, under warrant, of a residential premises and adjacent yards in Co. Donegal. The contraband seized included over 338,000 cigarettes, 12.4 kg of rolling tobacco, approximately €415,000 in cash and two vehicles. During the course of follow up searches today, (13/02/25), a further 200,000 cigarettes were seized. The illicit cigarettes, of various brands, and tobacco, branded ´Flandria Virginia’, have an estimated retail value of over €496,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €392,000. Revenue officers were granted a 3-month cash detention order in respect of the cash seized, by Judge Éiteáin Cunningham at Buncrana District Court. It is suspected that the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation. The operation was conducted with the assistance of the Donegal Division of An Garda Síochána, and a number of individuals were questioned. Investigations are ongoing. This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.