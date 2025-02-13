Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Concern over escalation of anti-social behaviour in Strabane

There’s growing concern over an escalation of anti-social behaviour in Strabane.

Residents of social housing developments particularly, have been left living in despair over violent disturbances, arson attempts and abuse being hurled at them.

Councillor Raymond Barr says this minority group of people are ruining the lives of decent people who want to live in peace, many of them elderly and vulnerable.

He believes housing associations responsible for housing disruptive residents needs to take greater responsibility:

