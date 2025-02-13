Doherty and Harris clash over ESB’s storm reaction

Tanaiste Simon Harris says the government will be engaging with the ESB and other state bodies about energy prices.

In the Dail today, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty hit out at comments from the ESB Chief Executive in the wake of Storm Eowyn, in which he said the costs of dealing with the storm would be passed on to the public. Deputy Doherty said the ESB should be concentrating on compensating people who were failed, particularly those in rural areas of the west and north west.

Deputy Doherty claimed this reflects the neglect of the region by successive governments, and urged the tanaiste and government to address the issue………

You can hear the full exchange here –