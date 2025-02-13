Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Doherty and Harris clash over ESB’s storm reaction

Tanaiste Simon Harris says the government will be engaging with the ESB and other state bodies about energy prices.

In the Dail today, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty hit out at comments from the ESB Chief Executive in the wake of Storm Eowyn, in which he said the costs of dealing with the storm would be passed on to the public. Deputy Doherty said the ESB should be concentrating on compensating people who were failed, particularly those in rural areas of the west and north west.

Deputy Doherty claimed this reflects the neglect of the region by successive governments, and urged the tanaiste and government to address the issue………

 

You can hear the full exchange here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

5,000 people becoming Irish citizens this week

13 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-13 130052
Audio, News, Top Stories

More needs to be done to promote diversity and inclusion – Flynn

13 February 2025
nikki seanad
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘I will stick up for people who can’t stick up for themselves’ – Senator Bradley

13 February 2025
ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over ESB’s storm reaction

13 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

5,000 people becoming Irish citizens this week

13 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-13 130052
Audio, News, Top Stories

More needs to be done to promote diversity and inclusion – Flynn

13 February 2025
nikki seanad
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘I will stick up for people who can’t stick up for themselves’ – Senator Bradley

13 February 2025
ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over ESB’s storm reaction

13 February 2025
Omagh Inquiry
Top Stories, Audio, News

Omagh bombing survior retells ‘horrific devastation’ of blast

13 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube