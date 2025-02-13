FG councillors lobbied for better county representation

The nomination of former Cllr Manus Boyle to the Seanad came following concerns within Fine Gael that there would not be adequate representation for the North West region.

Highland Radio, speaking to a senior member of the party, can confirm that there was confusion as to why already elected representatives were looking to be passed over for a nomination from Simon Harris, especially at a time when Fine Gael needed to be re-grounded in the county, following the loss of one seat in the General Election.

The concerns were aired up the chain of command, specifically, concerns surrounding some sitting councillors considering their current positions.

These have now been laid to rest, satisfied with the nomination of both Senators Manus Boyle and Nikki Bradley.