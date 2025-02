Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says he doesn’t believe security forces would have knowingly allowed an atrocity like the Omagh bombing to happen.

A public inquiry into the Real IRA attack of 1998 is hearing about those who were killed, and from those who survived the ordeal.

The aim of the inquiry is to investigate if the tragedy could have been prevented by UK authorities.

However, Bertie Ahern says he doesn’t believe there was any action that deliberately assisted the bombers………..