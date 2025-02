Donegal Senator Nikki Bradley says she will use her time in the Seanad to stick up for people who can’t stick up for themselves.

She highlighted how 20 years on from her own cancer diagnosis, people in Donegal are struggling with the same obstacles she did when seeking treatment.

Senator Bradley says it’s not good enough that people with a disability cannot depend on public transport when needed.

She says no matter where you live in Ireland, movement should not be hampered by lack of services: