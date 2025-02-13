Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
More needs to be done to promote diversity and inclusion – Flynn

In her first submission to the new Seanad, Senator Eileen Flynn spoke of her delight to be elected in her own right, having been nominated to serve in the last Seanad by Taoiseach Michael Martin.

She said she wants to work with everyone in the Oireachtas irrespective of their politics, citing a discussion with Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill as being particularly encouraging.

However, she stressed that does not in itself constitute diversity, telling members there’s a long way to go before fellow members of the travelling community and other ethnic minorities have an equal chance of securing election to political office, and more needs to be done to encourage them ………….

 

You can hear Senator Flynn’s full submission here –

 

passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

5,000 people becoming Irish citizens this week

13 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-13 130052
Audio, News, Top Stories

More needs to be done to promote diversity and inclusion – Flynn

13 February 2025
nikki seanad
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘I will stick up for people who can’t stick up for themselves’ – Senator Bradley

13 February 2025
ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over ESB’s storm reaction

13 February 2025
Advertisement

