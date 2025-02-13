More needs to be done to promote diversity and inclusion – Flynn

In her first submission to the new Seanad, Senator Eileen Flynn spoke of her delight to be elected in her own right, having been nominated to serve in the last Seanad by Taoiseach Michael Martin.

She said she wants to work with everyone in the Oireachtas irrespective of their politics, citing a discussion with Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill as being particularly encouraging.

However, she stressed that does not in itself constitute diversity, telling members there’s a long way to go before fellow members of the travelling community and other ethnic minorities have an equal chance of securing election to political office, and more needs to be done to encourage them ………….

You can hear Senator Flynn’s full submission here –