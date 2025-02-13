Pobal Scoil Gaoth Dobhair progress to FAI Schools Junior ‘B’ Boys National Cup Final

Pobal Scoil Gaoth Dobhair’s hunt for three-in-a-row continues as the school have progressed to FAI Schools Junior ‘B’ Boys National Cup Final.

Having trailed 2-1 at half-time in this afternoon’s semi final against St. Killian’s DS, the Donegal school overturned the deficit to run out 5-2 winners thanks to two goals each from Cathal MacAoidh and Brian MacPhaidin and one from the boot of Charlie O’Gallchoir.

Pobal Scoil Gaoth Dobhair have won this national competition in each of the previous two campaigns and remain firmly in the mix to do three on the bounce.