Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Pobal Scoil Gaoth Dobhair progress to FAI Schools Junior ‘B’ Boys National Cup Final

Pobal Scoil Gaoth Dobhair

Pobal Scoil Gaoth Dobhair’s hunt for three-in-a-row continues as the school have progressed to FAI Schools Junior ‘B’ Boys National Cup Final.

Having trailed 2-1 at half-time in this afternoon’s semi final against St. Killian’s DS, the Donegal school overturned the deficit to run out 5-2 winners thanks to two goals each from Cathal MacAoidh and Brian MacPhaidin and one from the boot of Charlie O’Gallchoir.

Pobal Scoil Gaoth Dobhair have won this national competition in each of the previous two campaigns and remain firmly in the mix to do three on the bounce.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

5,000 people becoming Irish citizens this week

13 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-13 130052
Audio, News, Top Stories

More needs to be done to promote diversity and inclusion – Flynn

13 February 2025
nikki seanad
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘I will stick up for people who can’t stick up for themselves’ – Senator Bradley

13 February 2025
ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over ESB’s storm reaction

13 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

5,000 people becoming Irish citizens this week

13 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-13 130052
Audio, News, Top Stories

More needs to be done to promote diversity and inclusion – Flynn

13 February 2025
nikki seanad
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘I will stick up for people who can’t stick up for themselves’ – Senator Bradley

13 February 2025
ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over ESB’s storm reaction

13 February 2025
Omagh Inquiry
Top Stories, Audio, News

Omagh bombing survior retells ‘horrific devastation’ of blast

13 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube