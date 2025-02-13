RTB working with council to increase landlord registrations in 2025

The Residential Tenancies Board has launched a new campaign in partnership with Donegal County Council to ensure landlords register their tenancies in the county.

CSO figures suggest that 9.2% of tenancies in Donegal that should be registered with the RTB have not been, and rthe county is one of seven which are being targeted.

The campaign will see Donegal County Council working closely with the Residential Tenancies Board in a multi media publicity campaign to increase landlord awareness of the need to register tenancies annually.

The campaign will also highlight the serious consequences of failure to register, including a civil sanction of up to €15,000 or a criminal prosecution with possible fines of up to €4,000.

In addition to public information activities, the new drive is also intended to increase data sharing and referrals of unregistered tenancies by Donegal County Council’s housing teams to the RTB.

The public information campaign will run from now until the 28th of February, and collaboration between Donegal County Council and the RTB to identify unregistered tenancies and drive compliance will continue throughout 2025.