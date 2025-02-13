Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

RTB working with council to increase landlord registrations in 2025

The Residential Tenancies Board has launched a new campaign in partnership with Donegal County Council to ensure landlords register their tenancies in the county.

CSO figures suggest that 9.2% of tenancies in Donegal that should be registered with the RTB have not been, and rthe county is one of seven which are being targeted.

The campaign will see Donegal County Council working closely with the Residential Tenancies Board in a multi media publicity campaign to increase landlord awareness of the need to register tenancies annually.

The campaign will also highlight the serious consequences of failure to register, including a civil sanction of up to €15,000 or a criminal prosecution with possible fines of up to €4,000.

In addition to public information activities, the new drive is also intended to increase data sharing and referrals of unregistered tenancies by Donegal County Council’s housing teams to the RTB.

The public information campaign will run from now until the 28th of February, and collaboration between Donegal County Council and the RTB to identify unregistered tenancies and drive compliance will continue throughout 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Millenium Forum
Top Stories, News

Millennium Forum to temporarily close this summer

13 February 2025
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern over escalation of anti-social behaviour in Strabane

13 February 2025
Charles Ward TD
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach urged to intervene in decision to relocate Donegal Education Centre

13 February 2025
rtb logo
Top Stories, News

RTB working with council to increase landlord registrations in 2025

13 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Millenium Forum
Top Stories, News

Millennium Forum to temporarily close this summer

13 February 2025
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern over escalation of anti-social behaviour in Strabane

13 February 2025
Charles Ward TD
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach urged to intervene in decision to relocate Donegal Education Centre

13 February 2025
rtb logo
Top Stories, News

RTB working with council to increase landlord registrations in 2025

13 February 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday February 12th

12 February 2025
eugene
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 5ú Feabhra le Eugene Mac Grianna & ceol beo le Glue

12 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube