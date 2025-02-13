Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Sigerson Cup success for Downings duo Ronan Gallagher and Johnny McGroddy

Ronan Gallagher & Johnny McGroddy

There was success in the Sigerson Cup Final on Wednesday night for two Donegal players.

DCU were crowned Sigerson Cup winners for a sixth time after a 4-point (1-16 to 3-6) win over UCD last night at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Mayo.

Dublin’s Ethan Dunne was the difference as he notched 1-02 for the Northside college.

Downings duo Ronan Gallagher and Johnny McGroddy were part of the victorious DCU side.

McGroddy was a second half substitute while Gallagher played the full game at centre half back.

