Sigerson Cup success for Downings duo Ronan Gallagher and Johnny McGroddy

There was success in the Sigerson Cup Final on Wednesday night for two Donegal players.

DCU were crowned Sigerson Cup winners for a sixth time after a 4-point (1-16 to 3-6) win over UCD last night at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Mayo.

Dublin’s Ethan Dunne was the difference as he notched 1-02 for the Northside college.

Downings duo Ronan Gallagher and Johnny McGroddy were part of the victorious DCU side.

McGroddy was a second half substitute while Gallagher played the full game at centre half back.