Survivors encouraged to seek support following naming of former Raphoe Priest in child abuse allegations

Monsignor Fr Kevin Gillespie says it has been difficult to discuss the revelation that a priest who served on Tory Island had received complaints of child sexual abuse.

Fr Diarmuid Ó Péicín was a Jesuit priest who ministered in the Raphoe diocese from 1980 to 1984.

He is now deceased.

The Jesuits named Fr Ó Péicín among several priests against whom they deemed allegations of child sexual abuse to be credible.

Monsignor Fr Kevin Gillespie, Raphoe Diocesan Administrator, says it’s vital to make this information public, encouraging victims who have been silent to come forward:

To report a concern, or complaint of child abuse, either current or historical, please contact Margaret Northage, the Designated Liaison Person for the diocese, on: 086 2183 011.

To contact the Irish Jesuits directly:

Email: safeguarding@jesuit.ie

Helpline mobile number: 00-353-83-0874254 (8am to 8pm daily, including weekends)

Jesuit Provincialate reception (9am to 4pm, weekdays): 01-4987333

You are advised also to contact statutory authorities:

Tusla (Child & Family Agency) – Tel: 074 9102233

Gardaí National Protective Services Bureau – Tel: 01 6663430/6663435 or

email : GNPSB_SCMU@garda.ie

Free Counselling & Support is available through Towards Healing, an independent

organisation providing professional support for people who have experienced

institutional, clerical or religious abuse in Ireland.

Freephone – RoI: 1800 303416

Freephone – N.Ireland & UK: 0800 0963315

Freephone – Hearing Impaired: 085 8022859