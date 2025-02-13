Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Survivors encouraged to seek support following naming of former Raphoe Priest in child abuse allegations

Monsignor Fr Kevin Gillespie says it has been difficult to discuss the revelation that a priest who served on Tory Island had received complaints of child sexual abuse.

Fr Diarmuid Ó Péicín was a Jesuit priest who ministered in the Raphoe diocese from 1980 to 1984.

He is now deceased.

The Jesuits named Fr Ó Péicín among several priests against whom they deemed allegations of child sexual abuse to be credible.

Monsignor Fr Kevin Gillespie, Raphoe Diocesan Administrator, says it’s vital to make this information public, encouraging victims who have been silent to come forward:

To report a concern, or complaint of child abuse, either current or historical, please contact Margaret Northage, the Designated Liaison Person for the diocese, on: 086 2183 011.

To contact the Irish Jesuits directly:
Email: safeguarding@jesuit.ie
Helpline mobile number: 00-353-83-0874254 (8am to 8pm daily, including weekends)
Jesuit Provincialate reception (9am to 4pm, weekdays): 01-4987333

You are advised also to contact statutory authorities:
Tusla (Child & Family Agency) – Tel: 074 9102233
Gardaí National Protective Services Bureau – Tel: 01 6663430/6663435 or
email : GNPSB_SCMU@garda.ie

Free Counselling & Support is available through Towards Healing, an independent
organisation providing professional support for people who have experienced
institutional, clerical or religious abuse in Ireland.

Freephone – RoI: 1800 303416
Freephone – N.Ireland & UK: 0800 0963315
Freephone – Hearing Impaired: 085 8022859

477360008_1057968816369389_2475598534983480258_n
Top Stories, News

Lifesaving equipment damaged in Newtownstewart

13 February 2025
raphoe diocese
Top Stories, Audio, News

Survivors encouraged to seek support following naming of former Raphoe Priest in child abuse allegations

13 February 2025
news pic (3)
Top Stories, News

PSNI appeal for information on missing woman from Derry

13 February 2025
Fine_Gael_logo_2009.svg
Top Stories, News

FG councillors lobbied for better county representation

13 February 2025
