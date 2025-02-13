Taoiseach urged to intervene in decision to relocate Donegal Education Centre

A Donegal Deputy has called on the Taoiseach to intervene in a decision to relocate the Donegal Education Centre to Letterkenny.

The centre is moving from Donegal Town at the end of March.

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward claims there has been a complete lack of transparency over the move. However, the management committee say there has been comprehensive consultation with teachers across the county.

He says staff are being forced to travel 90 minutes to Letterkenny as a result of the relocation.

Taosieach Michael Martin has agreed to raise the matter with the Education Minister: