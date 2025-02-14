Third consultation session to take place at Letterkenny Old Courthouse

Donegal County Council is inviting the public to help shape the next stage in the plans for the reuse of the old Courthouse in Letterkenny by coming along to a drop-in public consultation event on this coming Tuesday, February 18th.

Council release in full –

Donegal County Council is inviting the public to help shape the next stage in the plans

for the reuse of the old Courthouse in Letterkenny by coming along to a drop-in public

consultation event on Tuesday 18th February 2025.

With the support of €199,969 in THRIVE funding by the Northern and Western Regional

Assembly through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) Northern and Western

Regional Programme 2021-2027, the Council aims to regenerate the former Courthouse

building as an exciting tourist attraction and as a great asset for the Letterkenny community.

THRIVE support has enabled the appointment of Robin Lee Architects to develop the

architectural plans for the project and bring it to Part 8 planning consent stage in Q1 of 2025.

As part of the planning consent process, the input of the stakeholders and wider public is critical

in shaping the project further and in exploring the options for the architecture of the building and

how the spaces can be used to their maximum potential.

To find out more and take part, the public are invited to drop into the old Courthouse, Letterkenny

on Tuesday 18th February 2025, anytime between 3pm-8pm where the consultancy team led by

Robin Lee Architects and the Regeneration Team of Donegal County Council will be available.

Robin Lee, Managing Partner at Robin Lee Architecture said, “we are looing forward to working

with the Council, the community and all stakeholders to deliver this exciting project to the

highest standards of completion in line with community expectation and the Councils

regeneration ambitions.”

Cllr Gerry McMonagle, Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District said, “This is the 3rd

public consultation on the project to reuse the old Courthouse as an amazing tourist attraction

that will act as a Gateway to Discover Donegal. At this consultation, we are especially interested

in the wider community seeing the architectural options for the building and its spaces and to

hear the publics ideas about opportunities for dual or multi use of some of the spaces. I am

encouraging the public to come along to the Courthouse on Tuesday 18th February to hear more

and help to shape the project.”

Liam Ward, Director of Service, Community Development & Planning Services said, “I am

delighted that the Courthouse project has received the support of the THRIVE programme

through NWRA which is enabling the next step in securing planning consent. In line with the

THRIVE programme, we are particularly engaged in implementing the EU Bauhaus principles of

beauty, inclusion and sustainability in this project which will drive the project towards delivering

a best practice example and a superb asset for Letterkenny and its community.”

The arrangements for the drop-in event are:

When: Tuesday 18th February 2025

anytime between 3pm-8pm

Where: The old Courthouse, Letterkenny

Find out more at: www.bit.ly/4hsCO9i or scan the QR code



