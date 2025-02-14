Demolition policy in Donegal is a joke as DCB crisis deepens – Ward

Donegal Deputy, Charles Ward, has stated that the situation of defective concrete homes being treated on an individual basis, and the current practice of demolishing a semi-detached home while the neighbour attached remains, is ‘an absolute joke’.

Speaking in the Dail this week, the 100% Redress Party TD said his election was primarily because the landscape and the very fabric of society in Donegal is being destroyed by the failure of governments to implement a proper redress scheme.

Deputy Ward called on all parties to consider this crisis seriously………..