Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Demolition policy in Donegal is a joke as DCB crisis deepens – Ward

Donegal Deputy, Charles Ward, has stated that the situation of defective concrete homes being treated on an individual basis, and the current practice of demolishing a semi-detached home while the neighbour attached remains, is ‘an absolute joke’.

Speaking in the Dail this week, the 100% Redress Party TD said his election was primarily because the landscape and the very fabric of society in Donegal is being destroyed by the failure of governments to implement a proper redress scheme.

Deputy Ward called on all parties to consider this crisis seriously………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charles Ward Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Demolition policy in Donegal is a joke as DCB crisis deepens – Ward

14 February 2025
cara hunter sdlp
Audio, News, Top Stories

School Refusal crisis points to a flaw in the education system – Hunter

14 February 2025
Courthouse Flyer
News, Top Stories

Third consultation session to take place at Letterkenny Old Courthouse

14 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-13 182009
News, Top Stories

Cash and cigarettes seized during joint Garda and Revenue operation in Burnfoot

13 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Charles Ward Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Demolition policy in Donegal is a joke as DCB crisis deepens – Ward

14 February 2025
cara hunter sdlp
Audio, News, Top Stories

School Refusal crisis points to a flaw in the education system – Hunter

14 February 2025
Courthouse Flyer
News, Top Stories

Third consultation session to take place at Letterkenny Old Courthouse

14 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-13 182009
News, Top Stories

Cash and cigarettes seized during joint Garda and Revenue operation in Burnfoot

13 February 2025
bertieahernm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former Taoiseach doesn’t believe security forces knowingly assisted Omagh bombers

13 February 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
Audio, News, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News, and Obituaries on Thursday February 13th

13 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube