Donegal hertiage projects receive funding

Minister of State for Heritage, Christopher O’Sullivan has announced a list of over 650 projects to be awarded funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

Almost €94,000 has been granted to Donegal County Council in collaboration with property owners to conserve and enhance historic buildings and streetscapes.

€28,000 has been allocated for the restoration Tin Shop in Donegal town, which was formerly sought out to be demolished.

€19,000 is also going to both Mary MacBrides House’ in Derrybeg and Roisin in Dunfanaghy to fix the roofs.

All projects:

Top Stories

derrycourthouse
News

Man jailed for posting threatening messages towards Derry’s mayor

14 February 2025
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Sliabh Liag murder trial adjourned until February 24th

14 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 February 2025
Thatch Glencolmcille
Top Stories, News

Over €79,000 in funding announced for thatch roofs across Donegal

14 February 2025
