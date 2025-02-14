Donegal hertiage projects receive funding

Minister of State for Heritage, Christopher O’Sullivan has announced a list of over 650 projects to be awarded funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

Almost €94,000 has been granted to Donegal County Council in collaboration with property owners to conserve and enhance historic buildings and streetscapes.

€28,000 has been allocated for the restoration Tin Shop in Donegal town, which was formerly sought out to be demolished.

€19,000 is also going to both Mary MacBrides House’ in Derrybeg and Roisin in Dunfanaghy to fix the roofs.

