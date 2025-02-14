Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
English clocks second fastest indoor 800m time as good start to season continues

Mark English has made a great start to 2025. Photo: Athletics Ireland on X

Mark English has certainly made a very good start to the season.

After setting a new Irish indoor 800m record last week in New York, last night the Finn Valley athlete clocked the second fastest indoor time of his career in France at the World Indoor Tour Gold meet in Liévin.

In a very strong field he finished sixth in 1 min 45.82 seconds.  The race was won by Eliot Crestahn of Belgium in 1:44.81

Meanwhile, Finn Valley won the team event in the 3K Armagh International event with the scoring team comprising Eilish and Roisin Flanaghan and Amy Greene.

Screenshot 2025-02-14 102052
Audio, News, Top Stories

Art Council overspend yet another State failure – Pat McArt

14 February 2025
police
Top Stories, News

PSNI investigate three vehicle collision near Castlederg

14 February 2025
aerial-view-roads-infrastructure-newry-600nw-2330486053
Top Stories, News

€42.4 million allocated to Donegal roads

14 February 2025
Danielle McLoughlin
Top Stories, Audio, News

Man accused of rape and murder of Buncrana woman found guilty

14 February 2025
