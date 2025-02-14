English clocks second fastest indoor 800m time as good start to season continues

Mark English has certainly made a very good start to the season.

After setting a new Irish indoor 800m record last week in New York, last night the Finn Valley athlete clocked the second fastest indoor time of his career in France at the World Indoor Tour Gold meet in Liévin.

In a very strong field he finished sixth in 1 min 45.82 seconds. The race was won by Eliot Crestahn of Belgium in 1:44.81

Meanwhile, Finn Valley won the team event in the 3K Armagh International event with the scoring team comprising Eilish and Roisin Flanaghan and Amy Greene.