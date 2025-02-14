Finn Harps beaten by Kerry FC in first league game of 2025

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-0 by Kerry FC in the opening fixture of the new SSE Airtricity League First Division season in Tralee this evening.

Strikes in each half from Adam Brookwell and Joe Adams, who was sent off for the hosts, gave them all three points.

John Drummey of Radio Kerry reported live for Highland Radio at full time…

Elsewhere in the First Division, Cobh Ramblers scored three times in the last 10 minutes to defeat Treaty United 3-2, UCD had a 3-0 home win over Wexford and Dundalk got their campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory over Athlone.