Man accused of rape and murder of Buncrana woman found guilty

A verdict has been heard in the case of Danielle McLaughlin, the young woman from Bucrana who was raped and murdered in Goa, India 2017.

The accused Vikat Bhagat, aged 31, has been found guilty and is to be sentenced on Monday.

It’s understood at the moment a life sentence in prison or the death penalty are being considered.

The trial for her murder has faced countless delays.

Her family travelled to India to hear the verdict announced this morning.

Andrea Brannigan, Danielle’s mother says she’s in disbelief:

