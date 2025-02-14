Management Committee of Donegal Education Centre responds to Dail claims regarding staff consultation

They say in November 2023, all staff met with the full Management Committee to discuss the future of in-person services, including the potential relocation of the centre. In February of last year, staff were informed that a comprehensive consultation process had commenced, and the following, they were invited to participate in a survey on the proposed relocation. The management committee says the majority of staff declined to engage.

Statement in full –

Donegal Education Support Centre Responds to Claims Regarding Consultation

Process

The Management Committee of the Donegal Education Support Centre (DESC) is both

surprised and disappointed by the recent claim made by Deputy Charles Ward that no

consultation took place with staff regarding the centre’s relocation. This assertion is entirely

inaccurate and fails to acknowledge the extensive engagement that has been ongoing since

November 2023.

Staff consultation began at the outset of the review process when, on 30th November 2023,

all staff met with the full Management Committee to discuss the future of in-person services,

including the potential relocation of the centre. In February 2024, staff were informed that a

comprehensive consultation process had commenced, and in March, they were invited to

participate in a survey on the proposed relocation. However, the majority of staff declined to

engage. Despite this, we remained committed to ensuring that staff perspectives were fully

considered throughout the process.

On 8th May 2024, in response to the low participation in the survey, the Management

Committee arranged a direct meeting with staff to listen to their concerns. Further

engagement took place on 17th June 2024, when we met with staff and representatives from

Fórsa to outline the rationale for potential relocation. During this meeting, we acknowledged

staff concerns and developed a Hybrid Working Model (60/40) to provide flexibility and

support. Under this model, no staff member is required to be on-site more than three days

per week, with remote working options available. Staff on reduced hours may only have to

travel twice a week and during school holidays, staff may only have to travel one or two days

a week to work. Staff are able to choose their preferred remote working days, and additional

flexibility is provided through staggered start and finish times, as well as time-in-lieu (for

every additional hour worked they receive 2 hours) arrangements. This model ensures that

no staff member is required to travel daily to the new location and that their jobs are not at

risk.

Since January 2025, the Management Committee has made repeated efforts to meet with

staff and Fórsa to discuss individual circumstances and to accommodate personal needs.

However, despite extending several invitations, this has not happened, but we are hoping

this meeting will occur soon. It is therefore deeply frustrating to hear suggestions that there

has been no consultation when every effort has been made to engage in meaningful

dialogue.

The decision to relocate the Centre was not made lightly. One of the main concerns of the

financial budget was the unsustainable cost of using external venues. DESC incurs such

high external venue costs. The relocation to Glenview Business Park in Letterkenny will

significantly reduce these costs, allowing us to redirect essential funding towards core

educational programmes such as Oide training days, TL21, The Incredible Years, Meitheal,

Creative Clusters, etc programmes that directly benefit teachers and students across

Donegal.

Accessibility was another key consideration. Letterkenny’s central location ensures that

educators from all four corners of Donegal—north, south, east, and west—can access high-

quality professional development without the added burden of excessive travel. Teachers in

South Donegal will now be equidistant between two education centres—Letterkenny

and Sligo—both of which are approximately 45 minutes away. For years, school leaders

and educators have highlighted the challenges of travelling to Donegal Town. By relocating,

we are ensuring that all teachers, regardless of where they are based, have equal access to

CPD opportunities.

This move is about ensuring that every student, regardless of their location, receives the

best possible education. The Management Committee is committed to supporting all

teachers in Donegal in their professional development, and by extension, ensuring that

children across the county have access to the highest standard of teaching. It is

unacceptable to suggest that children in North Donegal and Inishowen should be deprived of

equal access to professional development opportunities due to location constraints. Every

Principal, Teacher and SNA in Donegal deserves the same high-quality professional training

and development, and this relocation is a necessary step in ensuring that DESC can serve

everyone equitably.

The Management Committee is disappointed by the ongoing attempts to misrepresent this

process and mislead the public. Every effort has been made to consult with staff, and every

attempt to engage Fórsa in constructive dialogue since January has been delayed. The

claim that staff were not consulted is simply false. The reality is that DESC has worked

tirelessly to ensure that staff voices were heard, that a flexible hybrid working model was

developed in response to concerns, and that no staff member will lose their job as a result of

this relocation.

We want to make it abundantly clear that our priority remains the educational welfare of all

students and teachers in Donegal. We have consulted extensively with staff since November

2023, developed a flexible working model in response to their concerns, and made every

effort to meet with Fórsa, since early January 2025. The relocation ensures that educators

from all parts of the county can benefit from professional learning in a purpose-built, fully

accessible centre, ultimately improving outcomes for students. The Management Committee

believes that this will benefit the entire educational community across Donegal for years to

come.