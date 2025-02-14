Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New signing for Finn Harps ahead of league opener in Kerry

Finn Harps’ new signing Gradi Lomboto (Photo: Clare McCahill)

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Gradi Lomboto.

The attacker signs for the 2025 season following a successful trial period. 

Lomboto is a graduate of the Galway United Academy, where he scored 13 goals in 27 appearances for their MU20 side last season. 

Harps boss Darren Murphy told club media: “We’re really pleased to add Gradi to the squad ahead of the big kick-off. He has impressed since he’s been in, he’s eager to prove himself at senior level and his powerful, direct style gives us a real threat in that area of the pitch.”

Finn Harps open their SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign tonight away to Kerry FC.

