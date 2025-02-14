Over €79,000 in funding announced for thatch roofs across Donegal

Donegal has received one of the largest amounts of funding under the Historic Thatched Buildings Stream 2025.

The initiative aims to protect the heritage value of historic thatched roof buildings across Ireland.

Over €79,000 in funding has been announced for the county.

Each Local Authority across the country has been allocated an amount based on the number of historic thatched structures within its boundaries.

10 projects in Donegal are benefitting they include; Mannies Bar, Convoy, Glencolmcille Folk Village, and Brownes Cottage, Greencastle.

The BHIS Historic Thatched Buildings Stream is rolled out annually while the Donegal Thatch Repair Grant Scheme which covers minor repairs will open for applications in the coming weeks.