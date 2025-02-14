Shelbourne breeze past Derry at Tolka Park

Derry City have been defeated 3-1 by Shelbourne in the first game of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Tolka Park this evening.

Sean Boyd had the home side in front after 11 minutes but the Candy Stripes found an equaliser just three minutes later through Adam O’Reilly.

Evan Caffrey put Shels back in front on 15 minutes before Boyd converted a penalty on the stroke of half time to make it 3-1.

The second half eventually resumed after a lengthy floodlight issue and Damien Duff’s side eased to victory.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division tonight, Cork City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Galway United and St. Patrick’s Athletic were held to a scoreless draw with Drogheda.