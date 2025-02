The Tánaiste and Defence Minister is to travel to Lebanon next month in a bid to press for justice in the killing of UN Peacekeeper Private Sean Rooney.

The young Newtown Cunningham man died when the convoy he was travelling in came under attack in 2022.

The Irish Sun reports that Simon Harris will visit Camp Shamrock and meet with authorities to lay bare the fury on the part of the Irish Government over continued delays.

Earlier this week, the trial was postponed until September.