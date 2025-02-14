Sliabh Liag murder trial adjourned until February 24th

An issue has arisen in the Robert Wilkin murder trial, which has resulted in the case being adjourned until Monday week.

Alan Vial, of Drumanoo, Killybegs, Co Donega, and Nikita Burns of Carrick, Co Donegal, are both accused of murdering Mr Wilkin and throwing his body off Sliabh Liag in June 2023.

This trial opened on the 17th of January with the prosecuting barrister, Bernard Condon SC, outlining the State’s case against Alan Vial and Nikita Burns.

Their case is that Robert Wilkin died from a violent assault at a location between Killybegs and Sliabh Liag, and that his body was disposed over the cliffs.

Mr Condon accused Mr Vial and Ms Burns of acting together to murder the 66 year old.

They have both pleaded not guilty.

When the jurors returned this morning, the judge told them there was an unavoidable issue that needed to be addressed by the parties.

With that in mind, and with the jury’s agreement, he adjourned the case until the 24th of February; and said the case would enter its closing stages that week.