Unacceptable that Tory Island will be without a nurse for 10 days – Doherty

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says he’s been in touch with Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill to highlight what he says is the “unacceptable” revelation that as of lunchtime today, Tory Island will not have a nurse until Sunday week, February 23rd.

He says it’s outrageous that the HSE seem to think this is acceptable, and continue to fail to initiate a plan to ensure this doesn’t happen.

He’s urging the minister and the HSE to secure nursing cover on the island as soon as possible, and put measures in place to stop this situation reoccurring.

******************

Statement in full –

 

Donegal Deputy and Sinn Féin Spokesperson for Finance Pearse Doherty has called the news that Tory Island will be without a nurse for the next ten days “unacceptable.”

The Sinn Féin TD was speaking yesterday after news was circulated to those on the island.

Teachta Doherty said:

“Tory Island going without a nurse again for ten days cannot be allowed to happen. It is absolutely essential for there to be nursing cover on the island at all times.

“The HSE have circulated information confirming that the nursing service on Tory Island will be unavailable from lunchtime today until the 23rd of February. That’s ten days that the island will go without nursing cover.

“It’s outrageous that the HSE seem to think this is acceptable and continue to fail to initiate a plan to ensure this doesn’t happen.

“It is so frustrating that residents of Ireland’s most remote island find themselves in this position again.

“It is incredibly frustrating also that my repeated demands regarding this matter go ignored by the HSE.

“It is not acceptable that we are telling people that they won’t be able to pick up prescriptions for ten days and to travel to the mainland for health care.

“I have contacted the Minister for Health and the HSE to see if we can get nursing cover on the island as soon as possible.

“I have also demanded yet again that measures are put in place to stop this situation reoccurring.”

 

 

