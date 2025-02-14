Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Unbeaten Donegal set to face All-Ireland Champions Armagh – Eamon McGee preview

Eamon McGee

Donegal will look to maintain their winning start in Division 1 of the National Football League this weekend.

After impressive wins over Dublin and Kerry in the opening two rounds, Jim McGuinness’ side face what is potentially their toughest test so far on Sunday afternoon as All-Ireland Champions Armagh are the visitors to Ballybofey.

The Orchard County bounced back from an opening day defeat to Galway with a win over Ulster neighbours Tyrone in Round 2.

Eamon McGee, 2012 All-Ireland winner with Donegal, spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly to preview the weekend’s action…

 

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney will be providing live match commentary on Highland from the 3:45pm throw-in on Sunday afternoon.

derrycourthouse
News

Man jailed for posting threatening messages towards Derry’s mayor

14 February 2025
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Sliabh Liag murder trial adjourned until February 24th

14 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 February 2025
Thatch Glencolmcille
Top Stories, News

Over €79,000 in funding announced for thatch roofs across Donegal

14 February 2025
