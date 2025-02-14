Unbeaten Donegal set to face All-Ireland Champions Armagh – Eamon McGee preview

Donegal will look to maintain their winning start in Division 1 of the National Football League this weekend.

After impressive wins over Dublin and Kerry in the opening two rounds, Jim McGuinness’ side face what is potentially their toughest test so far on Sunday afternoon as All-Ireland Champions Armagh are the visitors to Ballybofey.

The Orchard County bounced back from an opening day defeat to Galway with a win over Ulster neighbours Tyrone in Round 2.

Eamon McGee, 2012 All-Ireland winner with Donegal, spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly to preview the weekend’s action…

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney will be providing live match commentary on Highland from the 3:45pm throw-in on Sunday afternoon.