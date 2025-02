It’s expected a verdict will be heard this morning of the murder of a Donegal woman in India.

Danielle McLaughlin of Buncrana was raped and killed in Goa in 2017.

Vikat Bhagat, who is accused of the fatal attack, will hear today if he is found guilty.

Her mother Andrea Brannigan travelled to see out the case in person.

The trail has face several delays and setbacks to date.