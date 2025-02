Letterkenny Rugby Club produced a stunning comeback in the last 20 minutes of today’s Ulster Championship 2 clash with Coleraine.

Having trailed 29-10 with just 20 minutes left, three converted tries gave them a sensational victory at the Dave Gallaher Grounds.

After the game, Alec McDonald caught up with Letterkenny Assistant Coach Adam Bratton who said they “got their just rewards”…